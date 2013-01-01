iOS 6 sees in the New Year with Do Not Disturb hiccup
It seems the iPhone has been partying too hard again, this time staying on Do Not Disturb on New Year's morning.
Various reports say users of iOS 6 devices – iPhones, iPod touches and iPads – discovered that the Do Not Disturb feature failed to shut off on 1 January, meaning potentially missed calls or messages on the dawn of 2013.
MacRumors posted the experience of one of its readers, saying: "I am in Japan so it is 2013, and I am finding that my iOS devices (iPhone 4 and iPad 2) are showing "Do Not Disturb" even though it is outside of the time I set for them."
It affected some of the devices in Pocket-lint towers, saving us from the garrulous calls of enthusiastic relatives as we tried to shake off the horrors of NYE parties.
This isn't the first time Apple devices have hit a bump in the road when running into a new year. Fortunately, on this occasion, it doesn't seem to have affected those with alarms set.
So, check your phone, you might have missed an important call, although it doesn't seem to have affected all iOS 6 users.
