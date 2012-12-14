Apple unveils its best iPhone and iPad apps of 2012

Apple has announced the apps it considers the best of the past year as part of its iTunes Best of 2012 list. Leading the way on the iPhone as App of the Year and Game of the Year are Airbnb and Rayman Jungle Run respectively.

Airbnb is a one-stop shop for private holiday rental services, helping travellers to find the best locations around the world for range of budgets. It also features Passbook integration, The runner-up in App of the Year is Hailo, the cab application which allows you to book and "hail" taxis in London.

Game of the Year Rayman Jungle Run was chosen because of "stellar control and stunning graphics", with Apple describing it as a "genre-redefining platformer". The runner-up in this category is Super Hexagon.

The best selling iPhone app of 2012 was WhatsApp Messenger. While the most downloaded free iPhone and iPod touch application of 2012 was YouTube.

The iPad App of the Year is Paper by FiftyThree, the digital note taking and sketch book that's as beautiful as it is useful. Green Kitchen - Healthy vegetarian recipes took the runner-up slot (runner bean slot too?).

Game of the Year is Pocket-lint App of the Day alumni The Room, the stylised puzzle game that makes you cry out for a sequel. Runner-up Eufloria HD is also a big favourite in Pocket-lint Towers, it too being a former App of the Day.

The top seller for 2012 in the iPad category was Apple's own Pages application. And Skype for iPad topped the free chart for the year.

All manner of other apps have been chosen by the iTunes editors as part of the Best of 2012 round-up, so we thoroughly advise you to check out the dedicated page on Apple's service.

Also, the Best of 2012 jamboree continues for other media on the store, including music, with Artist of the Year being Emeli Sandé.

We're particularly pleased that Gamesmaster Golden Joystick-winner and comedian Richard Herring (@Herring1967) has been recognised in the Best New Comedy Podcast section for Richard Herring's Leicester Square Theatre Podcast - the soundtrack to our journeys to each and every press event of late. Top banana.

Are these the apps you would have chosen as best of 2012? If not, let us know which one's you'd recommend in the comments below...