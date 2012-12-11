  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Don't use Apple Maps, potentially life-threatening, says Australian Police force, but now fixed

|
1/2  
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Australian police have warned motorists to use alternative map services on their iDevices because relying on Apple Maps could be dangerous. A number of people have been misdirected far from the beaten track when trying to drive to Mildura, Australia. Several have had to be rescued from the Murray Sunset National Park, approximately 43 miles away from the true destination, after following Apple's directions.

Victoria Police says it is extremely concerned as there is no water supply in the park, and temperatures can reach as high as 46C - creating a potentially life-threatening scenario.

"Some of the motorists located by police have been stranded for up to 24 hours without food or water and have walked long distances through dangerous terrain to get phone reception," reports acting Senior Sergeant Sharon Darcy.

Apple has been told of the Maps fault and until the issue is rectified Victoria Police strongly suggests users steer clear of the iOS 6 mapping service.

don t use apple maps potentially life threatening says australian police force but now fixed image 2

The purple pin is the real location of Mildura, Australia

UPDATE 11/12/12: Mildura, Australia, is back in its proper location following an update to Apple’s new iOS Maps application. 

Pic: (cc) vagawi

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments