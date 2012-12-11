Don't use Apple Maps, potentially life-threatening, says Australian Police force, but now fixed

Australian police have warned motorists to use alternative map services on their iDevices because relying on Apple Maps could be dangerous. A number of people have been misdirected far from the beaten track when trying to drive to Mildura, Australia. Several have had to be rescued from the Murray Sunset National Park, approximately 43 miles away from the true destination, after following Apple's directions.

Victoria Police says it is extremely concerned as there is no water supply in the park, and temperatures can reach as high as 46C - creating a potentially life-threatening scenario.

"Some of the motorists located by police have been stranded for up to 24 hours without food or water and have walked long distances through dangerous terrain to get phone reception," reports acting Senior Sergeant Sharon Darcy.

Apple has been told of the Maps fault and until the issue is rectified Victoria Police strongly suggests users steer clear of the iOS 6 mapping service.

The purple pin is the real location of Mildura, Australia

UPDATE 11/12/12: Mildura, Australia, is back in its proper location following an update to Apple’s new iOS Maps application.

Pic: (cc) vagawi