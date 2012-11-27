  iMac release date UK: 30 November

Apple has confirmed that the new iMac will be available in the UK on 30 November, dispelling fears that the desktop computer would be delayed until December, or even the new year.

"The all-new iMac will be available on Friday, 30 November. Featuring a stunning design, brilliant display with reduced reflection, faster processors and an innovative new storage option called Fusion Drive, the new iMac is the most advanced desktop Apple has ever made," a company statement said.

The 21.5-inch iMac will be available through the Apple online store, Apple’s retail stores and select Apple authorised resellers. The 27-inch iMac will be available for order through the Apple online store and will begin shipping in December.

A number of configurations will be available and start with 2.9GHz quad-core Intel i5 and 2.7GHz quad-core Intel i5 processors for the 27 and 21.5-inch models respectively.

Both models feature 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD. Graphics duties are handled by Nvidia cards - the GeForce GT 640M for the 21.5-inch (with a 1920 x 1080 resolution) and the GeForce GTX 660M for the 27-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels).

The 21.5-inch iMac is available with a 2.7 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.2 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GT 640M for a suggested retail price of £1,099; and with a 2.9 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.6 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M for a suggested retail price of £1,249.

The 27-inch iMac is available with a 2.9 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.6 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660M for a suggested retail price of £1,499; and with a 3.2 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.6 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 675MX for a suggested retail price of £1,699.

In the US the 21.5-inch iMac is available with a 2.7 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.2 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GT 640M for a suggested retail price of $1,299 (US); and with a 2.9 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.6 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GT 650M for a suggested retail price of $1,499 (US).

The 27-inch iMac is available with a 2.9 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.6 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660M for a suggested retail price of $1,799 (US); and with a 3.2 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.6 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 675MX for a suggested retail price of $1,999 (US).