  Apple OS X 10.9 to come with Siri and Apple Maps, claim sources

OS X 10.9 will feature Apple Maps and Siri, according to people in the know who are starting to play with the new version of Apple's desktop operating system.

"Early builds in testing of the next-generation Mac operating system, OS X 10.9, point to Siri and Maps integration coming to Mac computers next year, according to our reliable sources," reports Apple news site 9to5mac.com.

According to the site, its sources say that early builds of OS X 10.9 integrate Apple’s Siri voice command software much like Apple’s newest iPad models running iOS 6.

READ: Apple OS X Mountain Lion review

Apple is expected to make its mapping software available to developers keen to offer mapping features built in, while Siri implantation expands on the addition of dictation in 10.8 Mountain Lion.

It's a trend that has already been used in Apple's mobile operating system iOS with the iPad 2 getting dictation a release before getting full Siri support some time later after Apple was able to iron out any issues.

OS X Mountain Lion was released in July after being previewed to developers and Pocket-lint in February. That suggests we could be learning about the new features of OS X 10.9 in just a couple of months.