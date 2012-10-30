  Apple: iTunes 11 now coming end of November

Apple's iTunes 11, the revamped version of the company's music desktop software that was originally promised for the end of October, will now be released at the end of November.

"The new iTunes is taking longer than expected and we wanted to take a little extra time to get it right," Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr told CNET in the US, when it asked why we hadn't seen the update yet.

"We look forward to releasing this new version of iTunes, with its dramatically simpler and cleaner interface, and seamless integration with iCloud, before the end of November."

Apple first detailed that iTunes would be getting a major overhaul at the company's iPhone 5 event in September. It promised the software would be on users' computers before the end of October, with a bevy of enhancements to the current offering.

The new iTunes 11 promises a much more refined and streamlined experience with less wasted space on screen for UI clutter - at least on the Mac version.

In the new version those who select an album will now get a dropdown, and very graphical, track list that appears, along with album art. Search is apparently completely re-worked too, allowing you to find TV shows, movies and music much faster than before.

Cloud integration is also much improved. Now, via cloud sync, your devices always remember where you were in a movie or TV show, and you can resume playback on one of your other devices.

There's a re-vamped mini-player, and you can even search your collection from there - which is a pretty epic improvement for such a tiny little widget.

We will keep you posted.