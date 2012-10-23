iOS 6.0.1 on its way... in time for iPad mini?

Apple has started to test iOS 6.0.1, an upgrade that will fix several issues brought about with the latest version of its operating software, iOS 6.

According to BGR, its sources have claimed that Apple will release the software update in the coming weeks, either just before or after the iPad mini hits stores. The new, smaller tablet device is expected to be launched later today during a product-packed Apple event (6pm UK time, 10am on the west coast of the US) and with such an important release, the company will want to ensure that there are no teething troubles.

Reported fixes that will come with iOS 6.0.1 include a patch for a horizontal lines bug, which sometimes flashes lines on screen when the keyboard appears or an app folder is opened. There are also reported issues with the camera flash occasionally not firing. This update should correct that too.

BGR also claims that other improvements and fixes will include better Wi-Fi support, a patch for a small issue where cellular data doesn't work sometimes, a consolidated cellular data switch for iTunes Match, removal of the Passbook lock screen access bug, and an issue where Exchange will unexpectedly cancel meetings for the calendar invite group will be addressed.

Apple has also reportedly started to test a much more advanced build of the operating system, iOS 6.1, but that is not expected until early 2013.

Have you noticed any other issues with iOS 6? Let us know in the comments below...