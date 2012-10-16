  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Starbucks iOS app now works with Apple's Passbook in the UK

|
  Starbucks iOS app now works with Apple's Passbook in the UK
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPad apps: The ultimate guide

Caffeine addicts in the UK can now use their iPhone’s Passbook app to pay for their Starbucks coffee.

Previously this function was reserved for the US, but Starbucks customers in the UK and Canada can now also make use of the mobile payment method, thanks to an update. 

It enables customers to add their Starbucks Card to Passbook before scanning their iPhone at the counter to complete the transaction. Previously the Starbucks app meant that the cashier had to scan a barcode displayed on your phone before taking payment.

The update to the Starbucks app will prompt users into registering their most-frequented Starbucks stores, which will in turn enable the Passbook functionality in those specific branches. 

However, it seems Starbucks has failed to take into consideration Apple’s decision to increase the size of the iPhone 5’s display to 4-inches.

Though the app will still work on Apple’s next-gen iPhone, users are complaining of experiencing “letterboxing”. This is where a black border engulfs the app’s display, because it is unable to fill all available space. 

Still, with the Starbucks app now supporting Passbook, it should make that ritual coffee stop each morning a little bit quicker.

Pic: (cc) gray_eminence

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments