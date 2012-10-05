  Remembering Steve: Apple pays tribute to Steve Jobs one year on

  1. Home
|
Apple has paid tribute to Steve Jobs on the first anniversary of his death, with a video and a message from Tim Cook, its current CEO.

The video - which features black and white stills and key soundbites from Apple launches by Jobs through the years - is played automatically to anyone going to the Apple.com website on Friday. It ends with the words: "Remembering Steve - February 24, 1955 - October 5, 2011".

At the end of the video a written message from Tim Cook praises Jobs and remembers his efforts in making the company what it has become today.

"Steve's passing one year ago today was a sad and difficult time for all of us. I hope that today everyone will reflect on his extraordinary life and the many ways he made the world a better place," starts the note from Cook.

"One of the greatest gifts Steve gave to the world is Apple. No company has ever inspired such creativity or set such high standards for itself. Our values originated from Steve and his spirit will forever be the foundation of Apple. We share the great privilege and responsibility of carrying his legacy into the future."

Cook ends by saying: "I'm incredibly proud of the work we are doing, delivering products that our customers love and dreaming up new ones that will delight them down the road. It's a wonderful tribute to Steve's memory and everything that he stood for."

While the rest of the site is still functioning, there are no other details on the homepage.

