  Apple Maps-gate: London's Hackney Wick Station staff see the funny side

Although complaints are still coming in about the Apple Maps application that replaced Google Maps in the iOS 6 update, not everybody is raging about it. Some can even joke about what Pocket-lint has termed Apple Maps-gate.

The staff at Hackney Wick Station in east London (not too far from the London 2012 Olympic Games site) have even added a cheeky message to its information board, pointing travellers to good, old-fashioned paper maps instead of using Apple's app.

A photograph of the board taken this morning (21 September) - also the date the iPhone 5 hit the shops - has been whipping its way around Twitter and Facebook faster than you can say, "Come back Google, all is forgiven". We presume that Apple has now seen it.

To give Apple its due, the company has responded to widespread criticism over its Maps service. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Apple's Trudy Miller explained that the more people who use Apple Maps, the better it will get.

"We launched this new map service knowing it is a major initiative and that we are just getting started with it," she said. "Maps is a cloud-based solution and the more people use it, the better it will get."

Doesn't stop us having a laugh about it though.

Have you seen any amusing comments or pictures about Apple Maps? Let us know your stories in the comments below...