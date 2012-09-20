Apple on new Apple Maps: The more people use it, the better it will get

Apple has admitted that the its new Apple Maps app, now the default mapping application on iOS 6, is still in its early days.

In a statement to All Things Digital, the tech supplement of The Wall Street Journal, Apple spokeswomen Trudy Miller said: “Customers around the world are upgrading to iOS 6 with over 200 new features including Apple Maps, our first map service.

"We are excited to offer this service with innovative new features like Flyover, turn-by-turn navigation, and Siri integration. We launched this new map service knowing it is a major initiative and that we are just getting started with it. Maps is a cloud-based solution and the more people use it, the better it will get. We appreciate all of the customer feedback and are working hard to make the customer experience even better.”

Apple has received widespread backlash from customers around the globe realising that the new maps app while good in some respects, such as the new Flyover view, is lacking in others.

New users have criticised the new app for its lack of transit and walking directions, listing companies, restaurants and bars no longer open, and even satellite imagery blocked by cloud cover.

According to All Things Digital, it's sources tell it that Apple is on the case trying to fix many of the problems.

"Sources tell AllThingsD that the team assigned to the app is under lockdown right now working to fix it."

Meanwhile rumours circulating the web suggest that Google has submitted a dedicated Google Maps app for people to use, but that Apple is still yet to approve the app. Neither Google nor Apple is willing to confirm that though.

Those looking to blame TomTom for the errors shouldn't. The company issued Pocket-lint with the following statement:

"TomTom supply maps and related content to the majority of handheld players, including RIM, HTC, Samsung, AOL (MapQuest Mobile), Apple and also Google (for the areas where they don't make their own maps). TomTom maps are used by businesses around the world, which have standards for coverage, detail, quality and safety.

"When people use a map, their experience is determined by two things. Firstly, the underlying content, notably the maps. This is what TomTom is currently supplying the mobile industry with and it is what gives their maps the best foundation. Secondly, user experience is determined by adding additional features to the map application, such as visual imagery. This is typically defined and created by the handset manufacturers and third party software providers on the basis of their own vision and needs."

The company was also keen to stress that its 65m TomTom customers and 1.5m iOS customers haven't had any problems.