  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Apple Maps-gate: Angry iOS 6 users flood Twitter and forums with complaints

|
1/4 Pocket-lint
10 best VPN services for use in the UK
10 best VPN services for use in the UK

As a vast majority of Apple device owners will know, the company released its latest operating system yesterday, iOS 6, and with that came a number of new features.

But Apple is hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons today, after ditching direct competitor Google's map service for its own, with angry customers in an uproar over the performance of the new Maps app. It's a scandal Pocket-lint is now calling Apple Maps-gate, in honour of the Watergate affair that ended Richard Nixon's presidency in the US, and Antenna-gate, that marred the launch of the iPhone 4.

The problem isn't with the presentation of Apple Maps - although some are saying they preferred the Google Maps layout - rather than the functionality of the software. In short, it keeps throwing up some confusion and, on occasion, downright incorrect results, in the UK and elsewhere.

apple maps gate angry ios 6 users flood twitter and forums with complaints image 2

BBC presenter Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) took to Twitter to point out that, should you search for Luton, you find out that it's been relocated to the seaside. "Got to say this for Apple maps - it's made the idea of moving to Luton a lot more attractive," he posted.

The BBC also points out that the West Midlands town of Hagley has been incorrectly labelled as Dudley,  which is more than seven miles away.

Indeed, our own search for another West Midlands town, Stourbridge, failed to find it at all. Not even the train station Stourbridge Town. Instead, Apple Maps could only find Minton Stourbridge LLP, a company based in Paddington, London.

apple maps gate angry ios 6 users flood twitter and forums with complaints image 3

And Ascot, as we've found, is half blurred out. That, though, is just the tip of the iceberg...

Twitter user @VOOK64 has found that Colchester is not exactly easy to find on the satellite version of the map, being as it's totally covered by clouds. "Colchester looks like a nice place to live," he posted.

apple maps gate angry ios 6 users flood twitter and forums with complaints image 4

Others post that Paddington Station has disappeared (which will be problematic for Minton Stourbridge LLP's business, whatever that may be) and a search for London brought up only the city in Ontario. However, the worst problem found is that a new airfield has mysteriously appeared in Dublin, which has prompted the Republic of Ireland's Justice minister Alan Shatter to contact Apple over safety issues.

We suspect that this one will run and run.

And what's the betting on a Google Maps application hitting the App Store in the near future? Let's just say that it might end up top of the iTunes charts. The only charts from Apple that many would say you can rely on.

Have you had problems finding places with Apple Maps? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments