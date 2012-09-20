  Apple apps receive iOS 6 updates with new features

Apple has set about updating its core native apps to support its iOS 6 platform. Updates for the likes of iPhoto, GarageBand, Numbers and iMovie are all available from the Apple App Store, some of which bring new features to the table.

iPhoto is the biggest beneficiary, with the iOS 6 update now introducing coaching tips to both the iPhone and iPod touch, as well as the ability to support 36.5-megapixel images. There’s also further Facebook integration with videos able to be uploaded direct to the social networking platform as well as adding a location or tagging friends from within the app.

Users of iMovie can now add photos to any trailer, which in turn will animate them with the Ken Burns effect. Video clips can also now be played within the Video Browser before embedding them into a new project.

Ringtones and alerts can now be customised for your iOS 6 device via GarageBand and the app can be used simultaneously with other applications.

Find My iPhone, Find My Friends, Numbers, Keynote, Podcasts, Cards, Remote, iTunes Movie Trailers, Airport Utility and iAd Gallery have all also received updates, though the last two merely support the new platform rather than introduce new features.