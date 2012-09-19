iOS 6 is here: Now available for download

It's arrived. Apple has made its new operating system for mobile devices, iOS 6, available for download. You can get it now through iTunes or wirelessly via an over-the-air update.

Unfortunately, some devices will not be able to install iOS 6, including the original iPad. However, you can if you own any of the following smartphones, audio players or tablets: iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S (the iPhone 5 comes with it pre-installed, of course), iPod touch 4th generation (the 5th generation comes pre-installed), iPad 2 and the new iPad.

Once downloaded, iOS 6 adds a raft of new features, including full Siri support for the UK (and other regions outside the US), a new Google-free Maps application, integrated Facebook, shared photo streams through iCloud, Passbook and much, much more.

To find out more about the operating system and the many new things it brings to the table, check out Pocket-lint's full iOS 6 review.

And if you're having trouble downloading the new software, remember that this is the first day of release, Apple's servers traditionally melt because of the sheer load so many are putting them under. If you can, you might be better waiting until tomorrow.

UPDATE Just as we were saying that it could take a while to download and install, our own first attempt zipped down in less than seven minutes. It's now installing, but by our reckoning, it looks like our iPhone 4S will be ready in the next 10 minutes. Not bad on day one.

What's your experience with the iOS 6 download and installation process? Let us know in the comments below...