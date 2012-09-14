The Burberry flagship store that makes the Apple Store look Victorian

Apple has long been the Mecca for technology fans to "geek out" with its trademark glass staircases, wall-to-wall iPads and general use of technology to help you shop. Now gadget fans have a new place to hang out, and we bet the regular clientele looks a lot smarter too.

English fashion mega-brand Burberry on Thursday opened a new flagship store on London's Regent Street, packed with technological goodies and huge video walls that magically interact with you when you walk up to them.

"Burberry Regent Street brings our digital world to life in a physical space for the first time, where customers can experience every facet of the brand through immersive multimedia content exactly as they do online," explains Angela Ahrendts, Burberry's CEO. "Walking through the doors is just like walking into our website. It is Burberry World Live,"

One of the biggest projects ever undertaken by the fashion house, the huge store on Europe's premiere shopping street includes "immersive audiovisual experiences" from nearly 500 speakers and 100 screens that "closely engage customers through emotive brand content including disruptive digital takeovers, such as rain showers synchronised across all screens and speakers at selected moments throughout the day".

One of the ways Burberry is creating that engaging content is through the use of RFID sensors woven into selected apparel and accessories, which triggers bespoke multimedia content relevant to the products. Mirrors turn instantly to screens with runway footage and exclusive video.

If the store isn't dazzling you with video projections and interactive clothes, it aims to woo you with live performances as well. Burberry say it will use the store to live stream events from other locations, and help you shop by insisting all its assistants carry an iPad to access your purchase history.