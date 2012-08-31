Apple to use LG and AU Optronics displays in iPad mini, to arrive October
The iPad mini will initially use displays made by both LG and AU Optronics Corporations according to reports.
Apple will use the two companies' panel technology to equip the much anticipated, though yet to be confirmed, iPad mini’s 7.85-inch display.
It will be the first time Apple has used AU Optronics for its handheld devices, though it does use its display panels in Macbooks. LG is already said to be in the process of designing screens for another expected Apple device, the iPhone 5.
However, according to the report in Bloomberg, LG and AU Optronics’ involvement could be temporary with Sharp tipped to take over the display manufacturing in the future. Yeh Cheng Technology, a subsidiary of Apple product manufacturer Foxconn will provide the lamination coating.
The iPad mini is expected to be released in October when it will go head to head against smaller tablet devices such as the Google Nexus 7.
