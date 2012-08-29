Apple Geniuses: Now help you online in UK

Apple has added a new feature to its Online store in the UK: Apple Geniuses are now on hand to help you pick the right iPhone.

"Now there’s a whole new way to shop for an iPad or iPhone at the Apple Online Store," says Apple. "You can talk directly to a trained specialist over the phone, start a live online chat and even watch your specialist’s screen during a personalised guided tour."

The new feature - launched on Wednesday in the UK, Germany, Spain, and Brazil - will provide answers via an online chat service with Apple employees.

"Get answers to all your questions, explore iPad and iPhone features, discover great apps and more."

Once you've bought your phone, Apple will set you up with the product, helping you configure your email, stay in sync with iCloud and more.

"It’s easy and it’s free - only at the Apple Online Store," says Apple.

Sadly those hoping the Apple helpers will tell you when the iPhone 5 is coming out will be diappointed. We've already tried that one.