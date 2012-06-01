How to install Windows 8 on a Mac

You are intrigued aren't you? While you brag about OS X to your mates there is something rising inside you that just wants to see what all the fuss is about. You want to have a go to see what all your PC owning friends are going to be using, and as it is free, you might as well have a go at the Windows 8 Release Preview.

But how do you go about installing Windows 8 on a Mac? Follow our quick five-step easy to use guide and you'll be using Microsoft's new Operating system in no time.

Nip over to the Windows 8 Release Preview site and download something Microsoft call the Windows 8 ISO.

http://windows.microsoft.com/en-US/windows-8/iso

Chose whether you want the 64-bit or 32-bit version. If you are trying to save space then the 32-bit version will be fine for messing around.

To get Windows 8 on your Mac you need to run Boot Camp Assistant. It will turn a spare USB drive (8GB or bigger) into a bootable version of Windows 8 and partition your computer for you. All very easy.

You can find the Boot Camp Assistant in the Utilities folder (Cmd+shift+U) and then follow the instructions in the applications wizard.

When the Boot Camp Assistant asks you to "Select all the tasks you need to perform" make sure all of them are selected.

It will then turn your USB drive into a bootable drive, download the latest Windows support software from Apple to make sure it all works when you get to the other side, as well as, create a partition for you on your Mac.

If you've tried to be clever and already created a partition, don't. Go back undo the mess you've created and use the Boot Camp Assistant to do it for you. It won't work otherwise.

The next screen in the wizard should have the Windows 8 ISO already selected, the USB drive you've plugged in selected and all you've got to do is press continue. it will get to work building the boot drive. This will take around 5 minutes.

When you get to the Partition page it is up to you how much space you give Windows 8. We have played with different settings and recommend around 30GB. That gives you enough room to not only install the OS, but also some apps, and manage updates etc. You can just about get away with 20GB at a push.

Press install and your Mac will restart and the Windows 8 Install process will begin.

After selecting your language settings you are asked whether you want to do a standard install or a custom one. Because you haven't got Windows already on the drive you have to opt for custom.

Enter the Product Code provided by Microsoft for the Windows 8 Release Preview, which is TK8TP-9JN6P-7X7WW-RFFTV-B7QPF.

Next, select the drive to install Windows 8 on. It will be titled BOOTCAMP, and more than likely need to be formatted. To format the BOOTCAMP partition, select the partition in the list, click "Drive options (advanced)" and then click "Format" button. Click "Ok" for the prompt.

Once done the install process will begin. Depending on the speed of the USB drive and your hard drive this will take some time.

You should now have Windows 8 on your Mac having named your computer, created a Microsoft account (or used your Hotmail one) and logged on to your Wi-Fi network.

Before you start playing, you need to do one last thing: make sure all the latest drivers for your machine are on the computer. Don't panic it isn't as boring and tedious as it sounds.

Press Cmd+E and select the USB drive from the list of drives. Go into the WindowsSupport folder and run Setup. It will install the right graphics drivers and support for the trackpad etc based on your machine.

You've now installed Windows 8 on your Mac. Well done. Have a play.

To get back to OS X, shut down Windows 8 (Cmd+C to get to the power settings) and on restart press the option key (to the left of Cmd) when your Mac reboots.It will give you a choice of drives to boot from leaving you to pick Macintosh HD.