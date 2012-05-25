  Facebook Camera is one of Apple's first ever Editors' Choice in App Store

Apple is now recommending new apps to download when users visit its iTunes and Apple App Store as well offering some paid-for apps for free.

This week’s “editors’ choice” includes the recently unveiled Facebook Camera, Extreme Skater, Air Mail and Sketchbook Ink, the last of which is also compatible on the iOS platform for the iPad and iPhone.

The addictive Cut the Rope: Experiments is the first paid-for app to be made available by Apple to coincide with the start of its “app of the week series”.

It’s unclear how Apple determines what apps to include in its “editors’ choice” list. Perhaps Tim Cook is sitting in some darkened room saying: “That one. Not that one." Or maybe it’s just done on the latest “buzz” applications. Either way it’s a welcome feature in what’s already a daunting marketplace.

To make sure you have the latest recommended apps of the week such as Facebook Camera, ensure that you are running the most current version of iTunes.

Despite recently purchasing Instagram for $1 billion, Facebook is adamant its Facebook Camera app will be its own entity. At least for the time being.

What do you make of Apple's "editors' choice" when it comes to apps? Let us know your thoughts.