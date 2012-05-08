Findaproperty.com iPad app taking the stress out of moving house

Following the success of the iPhone version, Findaproperty.com has released an app for the iPad.

Once downloaded, it uses the iPad’s GPS functionality to search for nearby properties before using the tablet’s mapping credentials to navigate there.

Should any particular property strike your fancy - you know that dream home you’ve been after – then a host of screen shots of the premises can be viewed with the option of adding it to your list of favourites.

When you’re ready to make the next step, you can contact the relevant estate agent directly – yes, sadly, it doesn’t remove all the pitfalls of buying a house.

If you want to narrow your search, then you can enter in certain criteria such as the number of bedrooms you require or a maximum and minimum asking price.

With pinch-enabled floor plans as well as the screen shots of the property to view, we feel the Findaproperty.com app for the iPad, with its bigger screen has probably found even more of a right fit than its iPhone sibling.

The Findaproperty.com iPad app is available to download now free from iTunes.

As for Android users, well you might want to take a look at the Rightmove app, a review of which can be read here.

Have you used Findaproperty.com's iPad app? Let us know what you think.