Apple sells 35.1m iPhones and 11.8m iPads in last 90 days

|
Another quarter, another impressive earnings report from Apple, with the company happy to reveal that it sold yet more iPhones and iPads in the last 90 days bringing the total tally of iOS devices sold to more than 365 million. 

But it's not all rosy, with the results showing that America is no longer the home turf for the company to generate its earnings. International sales now account for 64 per cent of the company's revenue.  

In the quarter Apple sold 35.1 million iPhones, 11.8 million iPads, 4 million Macs, and 7.7 million iPods.

Apple says that compared to the same quarter last year, that's a 88 per cent unit growth for the iPhone and a 151 per cent unit increase for the iPad. However, it's worth noting that the iPad 2 didn't go on sale in the US until mid-March or in the UK and 24 other countries until the end of the quarter of 2011 and that the roll-out in the US and internationally of the "new iPad" - although also in March - happened a lot quicker. 

While Apple's figures show an impressive increase over the same quarter last year, sales of all its devices have dropped compared to the previous quarter - the 90 days before Christmas - as the pre-Christmas spending spree disappears despite the company launching a new iPad.

The previous 90 days figures were 37.04 million iPhones, 15.43 million iPads, 5.2 million Macs, and 15.4 million iPods. 

“We’re thrilled with sales of over 35 million iPhones and almost 12 million iPads in the March quarter,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The new iPad is off to a great start, and across the year you’re going to see a lot more of the kind of innovation that only Apple can deliver.”

The Company posted quarterly revenue of $39.2 billion and quarterly net profit of $11.6 billion with international sales accounting for 64 per cent of the quarter’s revenue as the company continues its push into territories such as China.

It also means that it has more than $110bn in cash reserves. 

