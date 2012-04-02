Ashton Kutcher to play Apple CEO Steve Jobs in biopic

Ashton Kutcher will star as Steve Jobs in a movie about the late Apple CEO's younger life, leading up to his co-founding of Apple.

Formerly Mr Demi Moore, the actor, currently appearing in Two and a Half Men, is a Twitter devotee and gadget fan, posted one of Jobs's own quotes on the social network after hearing of his death: "Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works. - Steve Jobs RIP".

The movie, simply called "Jobs", will compete with Sony Pictures' alternative biopic based on the book by Walter Isaacson, and will be directed by Joshua Michael Stern (Neverwas, Swing Vote). It will also be funded entirely independently, with production starting in May.

Steve Jobs was no stranger to the movies himself, having owned Pixar and executive produced Toy Story.

Sony Pictures is yet to cast its own Steve Jobs movie, with Brit Ralph Fiennes being one suggestion.

Incidentally, while Jobs is a tight and succinct title, we're a little disappointed that neither movie will be called "Jobs'a good 'un"... Or "Big Jobs".

Do you agree with the Ashton Kutcher appointment? Who do you think should play Jobs in the other movie? Let us know in the comments below...