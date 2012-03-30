  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Apple promises to improve working conditions as Tim Cook visits China

|
1/2  
Apple to improve working conditions
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Apple CEO Tim Cook put his best PR hat on (a rather fetching plastic yellow cap in this case) when he visited Foxconn ZhengzhouTechnology Park, the Chinese factory that manufactures the iPad and iPhone. Both Apple and Foxconn have promised to crackdown on illegal overtime, improve working conditions and implement better safety measures.

Apple’s arm was twisted after the independent Fair Labor Association found numerous violations of labour law, such as unpaid overtime, when it surveyed 35,000 workers at three of Foxconn’s plants.

Foxconn is the biggest private-sector employer in China and together with Apple its decision to clampdown on these violations could affect other manufacturers. Should Foxconn raise its average wage - which would be a logical step - the likes of Amazon, for example, may take their business and see if they can get a better deal elsewhere.

Likewise, to compensate for these higher wages, the future cost of products will have to rise. However, before you get too alarmed, labour costs are only a small percentage of the final price of products. So you won’t have to be taking out that second mortgage just yet.

What do you think to Apple and Foxconn’s decision? We’d like to know.

Foxconn

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments