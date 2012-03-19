iCloud Safari Tab Syncing lets you sync your web browsing between Apple devices

Apple has introduced a new feature to its OS X Mountain Lion developer preview. The second release has appeared ahead of the launch of the next operating system in the summer and it brings an addition to iCloud's functionality.

Called iCloud Safari Tab Syncing - a mouthful, we know - the new feature will allow you to surf in Safari on your Mac and then, using the "power of the iCloud", access the webpages you've got open on another Mac or Apple device logged in to the same account. It could be another OS X Mountain Lion-running computer or an iPhone or iPad.

Why would you want that? Well, we can think of many reasons, but we suspect that it'll be most used by iPhone users.

Imagine that you want to keep on surfing a website after you've left the office and your computer. With this system you should be able to.

While we have been able to test it on two Mountain Lion-running MacBook Air laptops, we haven't been able to test it with an iOS device yet, as that feature is still to be turned on.

We suspect it to be added in iOS 6.

What do you think? Would you like to transfer your surfing practices from one Apple device to another? Let us know in the comments below...