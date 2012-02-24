  iTunes and App Store in line for revamp as Apple takes Chomp

The Apple App Store and iTunes could be in for a major overhaul after it has been revealed that Apple has acquired the app search and discovery platform Chomp.

9to5Mac reported earlier this week that the first iTunes Store redesign in nearly three years was soon to take place. "The new design is said to be even simpler and more user-friendly than the current design," read the report. "Apple is working on ways to enhance the speed and efficiency of finding new content, such as songs, videos, and applications. The cornerstone element of Apple’s new iTunes Store is interactivity."

And it looks as if the chaps from Chomp could be on board to help out with the redesign, because it's reported that Chomp CEO Ben Keighran and CTO Cathy Edwards are now both working within Apple following the takeover.

Chomp already provides a platform for finding iOS and Android apps and says its "proprietary algorithm learns the functions and topics of apps, so you can search based on what apps do, not just what they’re called".

Apple recently announced that it is nearing 25,000,000,000 app downloads from the App Store and, with more than 500,000 apps to choose from, any help in finding the good ones will surely be welcomed.