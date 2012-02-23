The rumoured Harrods Apple Store in central London could open its doors in time for the iPad 3 launch, that's according to a report from 9to5mac.

Its says Harrods and Apple plan to open the new store in mid-March and - with the iPad 3 touted for an official launch announcement of 7 March - it doesn't take an Apple Genius to add two and two together and come up with A5X.

The original report rumouring the Apple / Harrods hook-up was also suggested by 9to5Mac, which said the outlet would be situated inside the world-famous department store and feature pretty much everything Apple has to offer apart from a Genius Bar.

Harrods, of course, is the exclusive seller of the BlackBerry Porsche P'9981, and was the first to take on the Sony Personal 3D Viewer on its UK launch, so it is no stranger to consumer electronics.

The shop has been operating in its current Brompton Road location since 1851. In 2010, Harrods was sold for £1.5 billion to to Qatar Holdings, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar.

In its illustrious history the shop has sold a humongous range of merchandise to its customers, including wild and exotic animals. Now it seems it will once again be selling lions, although this time much safer Mountain ones.