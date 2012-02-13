  Steve Jobs grabs posthumous Grammy Trustees Award

Steve Jobs was awarded a Grammy Trustees Award last Saturday for his contribution to the music world with the iPod and iTunes.

The award is given to "individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording." In Jobs's case, it was the massive musical revolution that iTunes caused for digital purchases and the iPod for playback.

Apple's Senior VP of Software and Services, Eddie Cue, accepted the award for Jobs. Cue explained that Apple released the iPod out of a love of music and that Jobs himself felt it always good to do something you love.

"Steve was a visionary, a mentor, and a very close friend. I had the incredible honour of working with him for the last 15 years," said Cue. "Accepting this award means so much to me, because music meant so much to him."

Past award winners include the likes of Walt Disney and Dick Clark. Apple had previously won a technical Grammy award in 2002.