  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Steve Jobs grabs posthumous Grammy Trustees Award

|
  Steve Jobs grabs posthumous Grammy Trustees Award
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Steve Jobs was awarded a Grammy Trustees Award last Saturday for his contribution to the music world with the iPod and iTunes. 

The award is given to "individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording." In Jobs's case, it was the massive musical revolution that iTunes caused for digital purchases and the iPod for playback. 

Apple's Senior VP of Software and Services, Eddie Cue, accepted the award for Jobs. Cue explained that Apple released the iPod out of a love of music and that Jobs himself felt it always good to do something you love. 

"Steve was a visionary, a mentor, and a very close friend. I had the incredible honour of working with him for the last 15 years," said Cue. "Accepting this award means so much to me, because music meant so much to him." 

Past award winners include the likes of Walt Disney and Dick Clark. Apple had previously won a technical Grammy award in 2002.

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments