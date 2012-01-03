  Apple New York event coming in January: TV and iPad 3 unlikely

The new year has only just arrived and already there's an Apple rumour of an upcoming event to be held in New York spreading around the web.

However, the report from AllThingsD suggests that any new product announcement will be resigned to the realms of interactive publishing or advertising as opposed to any juicy new hardware, such as the iPad 3 or Apple TV project.

Although Apple has previously been known to make big announcements early in the year, specifically at Macworld, sources have suggested that Apple's SVP of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue is involved and therefore such services as the iTunes Store, App Store, iBookstore, or iCloud are far more likely to be central to the event.

This isn't the first time Cue has been involved in a NY launch as it was only last year that he announced The Daily, News Corps online magazine. This should be a slightly bigger announcement however, and expect more info to trickle out soon.

