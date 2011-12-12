  Mac App Store hits 100 million downloads

Apple loves to throw a few numbers about to make us all go "ooh and aah". This time it's the turn of the Mac App Store to get the official Apple pat on the back as the Cupertino-based company has revealed that downloads within the platform have surpassed 100 million since it opened its doors on 6 January this year.

"In just three years the App Store changed how people get mobile apps, and now the Mac App Store is changing the traditional PC software industry," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing. "With more than 100 million downloads in less than a year, the Mac App Store is the largest and fastest growing PC software store in the world."

Apple being Apple though, it obviously didn't think the 100 million figure would be enough to wow us so also added some bumper figures from the original App Store to the equation, stating that there has been more than 18 billion apps downloaded from the store and that the average is more than 1 billion app downloads per month.

Kind of makes the 100 million figure seem pretty puny then....

The Mac App Store is available for Snow Leopard (or higher) users and, if you download an app for your Mac and then upgrade to a new machine, you can take your apps with you for free. Like iOS apps, they are all linked to your Apple ID or iTunes account.