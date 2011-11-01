GarageBand for iPhone and iPod touch completes ensemble

GarageBand is now available for iPhone and iPod touch users, thanks to an update to the iPad version of the app on the Apple App Store.

Launched to much hype along with the iPad 2 back in March 2011, GarageBand will now let you fire up a range of instruments on your iPhone or iPod so you can join in the musical fun.

On offer will be a range of keyboards, guitars and drums, along with the option to plug in your electric guitar and play through classic amps and effects pedals, or add a little voice recording using the mic. You'll be able to record and store up to eight tracks to then share or move to GarageBand on your Mac to enhance it further.

"GarageBand on iPad has been a big hit and we think customers will love using it on their iPhone or iPod touch," said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide product marketing.

GarageBand will set you back £2.99 ($4.99) and is available in the App Store today.

Version 1.1 of GarageBand also brings with it a collection of new features that existing iPad owners will appreciate, such as the ability to create custom chords for Smart Instruments, support for new time signatures and audio export options.