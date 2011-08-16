Mac OS X Lion 10.7.1 update out

Apple has released the first update for its new operating system, Mac OS X Lion, on Tuesday, taking the OS to 10.7.1.

The new update, which is available to all Lion users via the software upgrade path and weighs in at just 17.4MB, promises to fix a number of issues users have found since the release.

"The 10.7.1 update is recommended for all users running OS X Lion and includes general operating system fixes that enhance the stability and compatibility of your Mac," states Apple.

Those fixes include addressing an issue that may cause the system to become unresponsive when playing a video in Safari. The update also promises to resolve an issue that may cause system audio to stop working when using HDMI or optical audio out, and improve the reliability of Wi-Fi connections.

Other features include resolving an issue that prevents transfer of your data, settings and compatible applications to a new Mac running OS X Lion.

There is a separate update for MacBook Air and Mac Mini users that addresses these problems:

Resolve an issue where MacBook Air may boot up when MagSafe Adapter is attached

Resolve an issue causing intermittent display flickering on MacBook Air

Resolve an issue that causes the SD card slot in Mac mini to run at reduced speed with SD and SDHC media