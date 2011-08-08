  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

iOS 5 beta 5 drops for developers

|
  iOS 5 beta 5 drops for developers
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

iOS 5 beta 5 landed this weekend, raising excitement levels amongst developers and fanboys as the new platform was loaded on their iPhones or iPads.

The OTA update (from beta 4 it is a 128MB download) has no major new features on board - save for a hearing aid mode - but does fix a number of bugs from the previous release.

There are also new versions of Apple TV and iTunes beta software in order for developers to get testing their new AirPlay apps.

iOS 5 will be bringing with it a number of new features to the iPhone and the iPad including a sparkly new notification system, iMessage, Reminders, and integrated Twitter.

Although Apple has yet to confirm when the update will be out in its stable form, it is expected to be released around the same time as the launch of the iPhone 5 (and iPad 3?). 

Rumours suggest that could be in September, and there's also been a barrage of rumours concerning a cheaper iPhone 4 model that may land for the mid-market as well around the same time.

Apple and cheap? Not really a perfect fit, we shall see...

PopularIn Apps
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
  3. IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
  4. What is Amazon Prime Wardrobe and how does it work?
  5. Google just launched an AI-infused Podcasts app for Android
  1. Massive Pokemon Go update adds trading and friends list to AR game
  2. Android Messages: How to send and read your texts from the web
  3. What is YouTube Music and is it different to Google Play Music? YouTube's music streaming service explained
  4. YouTube Music now available in the UK for Android and iOS, along with YouTube Premium
  5. YouTube Music vs Spotify vs Apple Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited: What's the difference?
Comments