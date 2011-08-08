  iOS 5 beta 5 drops for developers

iOS 5 beta 5 landed this weekend, raising excitement levels amongst developers and fanboys as the new platform was loaded on their iPhones or iPads.

The OTA update (from beta 4 it is a 128MB download) has no major new features on board - save for a hearing aid mode - but does fix a number of bugs from the previous release.

There are also new versions of Apple TV and iTunes beta software in order for developers to get testing their new AirPlay apps.

iOS 5 will be bringing with it a number of new features to the iPhone and the iPad including a sparkly new notification system, iMessage, Reminders, and integrated Twitter.

Although Apple has yet to confirm when the update will be out in its stable form, it is expected to be released around the same time as the launch of the iPhone 5 (and iPad 3?).

Rumours suggest that could be in September, and there's also been a barrage of rumours concerning a cheaper iPhone 4 model that may land for the mid-market as well around the same time.

Apple and cheap? Not really a perfect fit, we shall see...