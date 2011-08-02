  Apple iCloud pricing revealed

Details continue to emerge on Apple's iCloud mobile backup service, with titbits from Cupertino gradually clearing up exactly what it will do.

Until now, however, little has been known about cost, which given the premium price of other Apple products, we would expect to be expensive. Not so, iCloud looks to provide value for money backups for the same sort of prices as the new iTunes Match setup.

The iCloud.com developer launch came with pricing for extra storage in Apple's data centre. Expect to pay $20 per year for an extra 10GB, $40 for 20GB or $100 for 50GB. Not forgetting that Apple already gives you 5GB free, this means a maximum 55GB is possible.

UK and EU chums also got their pricing announced, which is very similar. Expect to pay £70 for 50GB or €80 in Europe.

So plentiful storage then for a decent enough price. Just to put it in context, websites like Dropbox will charge $10 per month for 50GB or $19.99 for 100GB. Apple also doesn't count images sent to your photo stream as storage, so users will be able to snap away to their hearts content for free.