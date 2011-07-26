Apple touch keyboard loses the keys
If the current Apple Mac keyboard isn't magical enough for you (is the keyboard "magical" yet? We can't keep track of all the iThings Jobs has given the magic tag to) then you might be interested to hear that Apple has patented a revolutionary new touchscreen keyboard that gets rid of the keys.
We know, we know - there are bagillions of Apple patents out there, and most never see the light of the day. That's why we usually avoid reporting on them. But every so often, one grabs our attention enough for inclusion.
And Apple's futuristic keyboards (or should that just be boards as there are no keys?) certainly fall into that category.
And we say keyboards because the Cupertino minds have patented a few different ideas, most notably a glass touchscreen like device with a virtual keyboard (complete with multi-touch support) and a metal and plastic design which uses piezoelectrics, haptic feedback and acoustic pulse recognition along with micro-perforated stamps sos you know when to type.
We like the idea of the keyboard evolving into a more 21st century mould - but we're not sure that yet another touchscreen device is the way forward.
Still, we wouldn't be surprised to see Apple unearth the results of one of its keyboard patents soon, slap a little i in front and make us go "wow".
- What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- You can now play Star Wars Holochess with Apple ARKit anywhere for free
- Amazon reveals number of Prime subscribers for the first time
- Amazon made a web browser app for Android called... Internet
- Apple might launch a subscription news service within the next year
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
- This is what Spotify will announce at its 24 April event
- Apple Watch might soon have access to third-party watch faces
- What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
Comments