  Apple unstoppable after iPads, iPhones, and Macs bring in the cash

Another quarter, another bumper results earnings call. That’s the message coming out of Cupertino on Tuesday after Apple announced that it has sold a bucket load of product over the last 90 days.

Whether you are a fan of Apple or not, you can’t say that selling 20.34 million iPhones, 9.25 million iPads, 3.95 million Macs, and 7.54 million iPods over the last 90 days is not impressive.

“We’re thrilled to deliver our best quarter ever, with revenue up 82 per cent and profits up 125 per cent,” said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO. “Right now, we’re very focused and excited about bringing iOS 5 and iCloud to our users this fall.”

Put those numbers into perspective and they represent a 142 per cent unit growth over the year-ago quarter for the iPhone, a whopping 183 per cent unit increase over the year-ago quarter for the iPad, and even a 14 per cent unit increase over the year-ago quarter for Macs.

Unsurprisingly there was yet more decline in iPod sales with numbers down by 20 per cent on the year-ago quarter. The iPod has yet to buck this trend.

Those keen for the financial numbers will be pleased to know that all this means that Apple posted record quarterly revenue of $28.57 billion and record quarterly net profit of $7.31 billion, or $7.79 per diluted share.

Gross margin was 41.7 per cent compared to 39.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

International sales, that's anything outside of the US, accounted for 62 per cent of the quarter’s revenue.