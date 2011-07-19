  iPhone Google+ app updated after Apple mistake

Google has had to release an update for its Google+ iPhone app just hours after the app went live in Apple’s App Store, after a mistake by Apple meant a test version of the app went live instead of the final version.

The mistake, found by Google, came after early adopters flooded Google+ complaining that the app didn’t work properly and was very buggy.

Following the find that Apple had set the wrong version live, lead product manager for Google+ Mobile, Punit Soni, used Google+ (did you expect anything else?) to let people know that the big G had released an update to fix the problems straight away.

"We discovered an issue with the version of the iPhone Google+ App that was on the App Store,” wrote Soni. “When we launched, the App Store started serving a previous test version of the App which didn't have the stability and fixes that the latest version had. It started serving the correct version a little later. If you downloaded within the first 1 hour 40 mins, you may have downloaded the older test version.”

If you’re keen to find whether you’ve got the right version “Click on the gear icon on the top left of your App's homescreen and look right above the Help button, the version number of the App should be: 1.0.1.1809”

Soni also confirmed that the app isn't as yet supported on iOS5. A strange move given that many Google+ users are more than likely already dabbling with the developer build of Apple's new mobile operating system.

If that’s not the version you have, then you need to update the app.

Google is listing the following as new to the app:

- Better support for blocking unwanted messages in Huddle

- Better support for attaching photos to a post

- Various bug fixes and performance improvements

You can download the app via the iTunes App Store.