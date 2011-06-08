  Apple spaceship planned for new Cupertino HQ (video)

Just a day after taking to the stage to unveil iOS 5, the iCloud and Mac OS X Lion, Steve Jobs appeared in front of Cupertino City Council officials to present his plans for the new Apple HQ.

And, Apple being Apple, the plans are quite frankly staggering.

The company's vision is to have 12,000 employees all housed in a circular "spaceship" building which contains no straight edges of glass at all, a canteen big enough for 3,000 people and hidden parking.

There will also be an apricot orchard and double the trees that were on site when HP owned the land.

"There is not a straight piece of glass in this building, it’s all curved," said Jobs. "We used our experience making retail buildings all over the world now, and we know how to make the biggest pieces of glass in the world for architectural use.

"And, we want to make the glass specifically for this building here. We can make it curve all the way around the building… It’s pretty cool."

Pretty cool indeed and further proof that Apple doesn't do things by halves.

Apple plans to move into the new Campus, which is right next door to 1 Infinite Loop, by 2015.