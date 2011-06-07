  iTunes 10.3 available to download now

After the excitement of an Apple event (whaddya mean it wasn't all that exciting?) there's always the lull when fanboys realise that they are going to have to wait to get their hands on all the exciting new Cupertino based goodness discussed by Jobs and his troops.

But although iOS 5, the iCloud and Mac OS X Lion are still a way off - you can at least start to make use of some of the new features for iTunes that were talked about, thanks to the iTunes 10.3 download that is available now.

Weirdly, the download isn't yet showing through iTunes itself - but you can grab it for Mac OS X and Windows over at Apple.com.

Apple's iTunes 10.3 notes state that the update brings:

- Automatic Downloads. Purchase music from any device or computer and automatically download a copy to your Mac and iOS devices.

- Download Previous Purchases. Download your past music purchases again at no additional cost. Your purchases are available in the iTunes Store on your Mac or in the iTunes app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Previous purchases may be unavailable if they are no longer on the iTunes Store.

- iTunes 10.3 also adds Books to the iTunes Store, where you can discover and buy your favorite books on your computer and automatically download them to iBooks on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

- This version also allows you to use Automatic Downloads with apps and books or download previously purchased apps and books from your computer or iOS device.

Whilst you wait for the real Apple updates to land, check out our guides:

What is Apple iCloud?

iOS 5: What's new?

Apple Mac OS X Lion: What’s new?