Incredible infographic celebrates 500,000 App Store apps

We at Pocket-lint love a good infographic, have been accused in the past of being massive fanboys and also for going overboard for Angry Birds.

So how could we ignore this brilliant infographic produced in part by Chillingo (original Angry Birds publisher) that celebrates the fact that 500,000 apps have been approved by Apple into the iOS App Store?

Now, the actual number of apps now live in the App Store is unknown (it's estimated to be approaching the 400,000 mark) but to have had half a million in there in total in its less than three year history is pretty incredible.

We're sure Apple will be dropping some number bombs at its WWDC event that kicks of 6 June, so expect some sort of official confirmation then.