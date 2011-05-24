  1. Home
Apple AirPlay lands on Windows Media Center

A clever chap by the name of Thomas Pleasance has got in touch with Pocket-lint with news of a big breakthrough - Apple AirPlay via a PC using Windows Media Center.

Now, before you go getting all excited about streaming your iTunes music collection to your nettop and home cinema system, we better tell you that there's no music support at the moment, just video and picture streaming from your iPad, iPhone or iPod touch.

The add-in works in tandem with Apple's Bonjour service and apparently works "seamlessly".

It's only in its first beta stage at the moment but Thomas has already hinted at some of the new features going forward, including extenders support.

It's music that we want though, so we'll be keeping a keen eye on Thomas' progress and we'll let you know if and when that support lands.

In the meantime you can download the free add-in at madeformediacenter.com. It's free.

