iOS 4.3.1 for iPhone, iPad and iPod update out

Apple has released an update for iOS 4.3, bringing the latest version of the mobile operating system to 4.3.1.

There are no new features to the update. However, it does promise to fix a number of problems experienced by some users since the iPhone update at the start of March.

Those fixes are:

- Fixes an occasional graphics glitch on iPod touch (4G).

- Resolves bugs related to activating and connecting to some mobile networks.

- Fixes image flicker when using Apple Digital AV Adapter with some TVs.

- Resolves an issue authenticating with some enterprise web services.

It’s available now for iPhone 4 (GSM model), iPhone 3GS, iPad 2, iPad, iPod touch (4g), and iPod touch (3G). All you’ve got to do is connect your device to iTunes and follow the prompts to get it.