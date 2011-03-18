Nursery Rhymes iPad app makes vritual bedtime easier

Nursery Rhymes from Ustwo and Atomic Antelope is not only a beautiful looking interactive app that should keep your little 'uns occupied, it also contains a rather neat bit of tech called StoryTime.

StoryTime allows you to read aloud to your children using the app, provided you're both in possession of an iOS device and a Wi-Fi connection.

Sure, it doesn't beat actually being there and reading to them in person, but for people often left with no choice but to travel, or spend time away from home, it really is an incredibly useful app.

Shame the YouTube promoting it is a bit corny, but we'll let the makers off as it's a lovely idea.

Nursery Rhymes with StoryTime is in the App Store now, priced at £2.39.