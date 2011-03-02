iOS 4.3 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch coming 11 March
UPDATE: iOS 4.3 live and ready for download
Apple has confirmed that its latest version of iOS, iOS 4.3, will be available to download on 11 March when the new Apple iPad 2 goes on sale in the US.
The new OS adds a number of features which Apple previewed some weeks ago, including a faster browser and the ability to turn the iPhone 4 into a Wi-Fi hotspot as long as your carrier allows it (expect to pay extra cash).
Also added into the mix for the OS, and we suspect only the iPad, is PhotoBooth, Apple’s Photo Me app already available on the Mac.
The new iOS 4.3 will be available for iPad 1, iPhone (GSM owners and iPod touch (3rd and 4th generation).
The Verizon CDMA version of the iPhone, which debuted with iOS 4.2.6, won't be getting the update.
Apple has also announced iMovie, and GarageBand for the iPad for 11 March.
