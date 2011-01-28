iTunes 10.1.2 available now
We'd love to tell you that the latest version of iTunes - 10.1.2 - has a killer new feature that will not only blow your mind, but will also change the world as we know it, Apple-stylee.
But it hasn't and it won't - however you'll still need to get it downloaded if you're thinking of getting on board the Verizon iPhone 4 express, because the update adds support for syncing with the CDMA iPhone 4.
Apple is also stating that iTunes 10.1.2 brings with it "a number of important stability and performance improvements" but that is all a bit meh.
As is the whole update, unless you're a Verizon customer (or shareholder). In that case - it's the single most important iTunes update ever.
Check out our iPhone 4 Verizon vs iPhone 4 AT&T guide
Also take a look at VIDEO: Verizon iPhone advert thanks those who waited
