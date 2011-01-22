  Apple reaches 10 billion app download milestone

How popular are Apple iPhone and iPad apps? It's seems 10,000,000,000 times popular after the company announced as we predicted (we were 45 minutes out) that it has shipped it's 10 billionth app on Saturday morning.

The news will no likely be welcomed to Apple's "There's an app for that" mantra after a turbulent week that saw their CEO, Steve Jobs, take medical leave and record quarterly earnings.

Apple had promised a $10,000 bounty to the person that downloaded the 10 billionth app, but has yet to announce who they are or what they downloaded to help Apple reach the historic milestone.

The 10 billionth app downloaded, Paper Glider, was purchased by Gail Davis of Orpington, Kent, UK. As the winner of the App Store Countdown to 10 Billion Apps, Gail Davis will receive a $10,000 iTunes Gift Card.

“With more than 10 billion apps downloaded in just two and a half years—a staggering seven billion apps in the last year alone—the App Store has surpassed our wildest dreams,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The App Store has revolutionised how software is created, distributed, discovered and sold. While others try to copy the App Store, it continues to offer developers and customers the most innovative experience on the planet.”

