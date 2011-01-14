Apple nears 10 billion App Store downloads

Apple has set up a special web-page with a count-down (or count-up, rather) to the, staggering, 10,000,000,000th app download from the App Store.

And, if you nab the 10 billionth app then you'll win yourself a $10,000 iTunes voucher.

We know, a $10,000,000,000 one would have been more apt, but Apple's not that generous.

"As of today, nearly 10 billion apps have been downloaded from the App Store worldwide," read the statement on the page.

"Which is almost as amazing as the apps themselves. So we want to say thanks. Download the 10 billionth app, and you could win a US $10,000 iTunes Gift Card. Just visit the App Store, and download what could be your best app yet."

So there you have it, what are you waiting for - get downloading.

If you're not sure what apps to go for, check out our App of The Day feature for a few suggestions.

We at Pocket-lint have had the calculator out and the ticker seems to be increasing at a rate of around 21,350 apps per minute. So we estimate (if it stays at the same speed) that the 10 billionth will land at around 9.43am on Saturday 22 January.

Pocket-lint never really listened in maths though, so we could be wrong. Do your own sums and come up with your own predictions, letting us know what they are using the comments below.