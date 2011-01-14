  The Daily iPad newspaper launch delayed

News Corp has confirmed that the planned January release for The Daily, its joint-venture iPad digital newspaper with Apple, has been delayed.

There have been reports that the delay could be months, but All Things Digital quote a source who states the delay is just weeks.

The delay is being blamed on Apple's new iTunes subscription platform - the app itself is apparently good to go (and the first leaked picture of it has been uncovered as well).

The Daily will be based in News Corp's Manhattan office, but will also have staff in LA. It will be run by Jesse Angelo, previously of the New York Post, and former Viacom digital distribution boss Greg Clayman is overseeing the business side of the venture.

Murdoch has reportedly poured $30 million into The Daily, which is expected to cost 99 cents a week, or around $4.25 a month.