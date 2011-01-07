  Mac App Store hacked already

First off, we have to point out that we don't approve of this sort of naughtiness. But, if the Mac App Store has been hacked already then we feel it's our duty to report on it.

So, if you do decide to follow the steps put forward by Logan over at Appinsect, and you end up getting into legal bother - don't come crying to us.

It seems as if Logan has worked out a way of getting paid apps for free, simply by moving a few file types around after getting a free app (Twitter) and a paid app (Angry Birds) the conventional way.

There's a video tutorial below of how to do it, but remember - the Cupertino lawyers won't be best pleased if you engage in this sort of behaviour.

What do you think of the new Mac App Store? Let us know using the comments feature below.