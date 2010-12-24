  Financial Times names Steve Jobs Person of the Year

The Financial Times has awarded Apple big cheese, Steve Jobs, the title of Person of the Year for "the most remarkable comeback in modern business history".

This refers to Steve Jobs' exit from the company in 1984 when he was ousted by the board. Jobs then made a comeback to the company in 1996 where his streamlining of the company's products and timely introduction of the iPod made Apple one of the greatest conmsumer tech success stories.

This comes as Time magazine awarded their Person of the Year to a relative new-comer, Mark Zuckerburg, CEO and founder of Facebook.

The Financial Times references Zuckerburg, stating that "When Steven Paul Jobs first hit the headlines, he was younger even than Mark Zuckerberg is now. Long before it was cool to be a nerd, his formative role in popularising the personal computer, and Apple's initial public offering on Wall Street – which came when Mr Jobs was still only 25 – made him the tech industry's first rock star".

The full story can be read on the Financial Times site

