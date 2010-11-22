  iOS 4.2 available to download

Hold on to your hats fanboys, because iOS 4.2 has finally arrived.

If you plug your iPhone, iPod touch or iPad into iTunes now, it should automatically prompt you to download the latest software for your iOS device - but if not you can always click "Check for Update" on your device page. You'll need to be running the latest version of iTunes as well (10.1).

So what exactly does iOS 4.2 mean?

Well, apart from AirPlay, AirPrint, new device management capabilities and support for 25 additional languages, iOS 4.2 is also the first time that you've been able to multitask, create folders and get involved in all of the other iOS 4 goodness on your Apple tablet (the previous updated iPad software was version 3.2.2).

The full list of fixes and changes (for the iPad version) are:

Multitasking support for third-party apps

- Multitasking user interface to quickly move between apps, adjust screen brightness, control playback, lock screen rotation and manage print jobs

- Support for audio apps to play in the background

- VoIP apps can receive and maintain calls in the background or when the device is asleep

- Apps can monitor location and take action while running in the background

- Alerts and messages can be pushed to apps using push and local notifications

- Apps can complete tasks in the background

Folders to better organise and access apps

Mail improvements

- Unified inbox to view emails from all accounts in one place

- Fast inbox switching to quickly switch between different email accounts

- Threaded messages to view multiple emails from the same conversation

- Import .ics files into Calendar

- Open attachments with compatible third-party apps

- File or delete search results

- Option to select size of photo attachments

- Messages in the Outbox can be edited or deleted

Game Center

- Send and receive friend requests

- Invite friends to multi-player games over the Internet

- Play multi-player games by auto-matching with other players

- View Leaderboards and Achievements

- Discover new games from friends

AirPrint

- Print mail, photos, web pages and more directly to AirPrint-compatible printers on a local wireless network

AirPlay

- Wirelessly stream videos, music and photos to Apple TV

- Wirelessly stream music to AirPlay-enabled speakers or receivers, including AirPort Express

Find text on web pages in Safari

Use Spotlight to search the web and Wikipedia

Suggestions and recent searches appear during a web search

Support for TV programme rentals using iTunes (US only)

Create and edit iTunes playlists on your device

Support for iTunes gifting of apps

Send and accept calendar invitations wirelessly with supported CalDAV servers

Support for MobileMe calendar sharing

Enhanced location privacy

- A Location Services icon appears in the status bar to indicate when Location Services are being used

- Location Services can be enabled and disabled per app

- Indication of apps that have requested your location within the last 24 hours

Additional Parental Controls

- Prevent adding friends in Game Center and deletion of apps

- Restrict changes to Accounts and Location Services settings

New languages, dictionaries and keyboards

New fonts available in Notes

Wirelessly sync notes using IMAP-based mail accounts

Automatic spellcheck

Silence background sounds using the Silent switch on the side of iPad

Improved support for Bluetooth AVRCP

Persistent Wi-Fi connection to receive push notifications

Support for Bluetooth braille displays and international braille tables, control VoiceOver using an external keyboard, and other accessibility enhancements

Wireless delivery of carrier settings updates for iPad with Wi-Fi + 3G

Improved enterprise support

- Support for third-party Mobile Device Management solutions

- Enables wireless distribution of enterprise applications

- Exchange Server 2010 compatibility

- Support for multiple Exchange ActiveSync accounts

- Support for Juniper Junos Pulse and Cisco AnyConnect SSL VPN apps (available from the App Store)

More than 1,500 new developer APIs

Bug fixes

